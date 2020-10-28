Chief Minister to launch ‘Dharani’ land records portal today

M. RajeevHYDERABAD

Staff entrusted with task express concerns over speed, network connectivity

The stage is all set for launch of the ambitious Dharani portal, the one-of-its-kind integrated land record management system, on Thursday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will formally launch the portal at Muduchintala village in the neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday afternoon. The launch will also witness resumption of registration services that had been abruptly stopped since September 7 consequent to the passage of bills ushering in major reforms in the Revenue Administration.

Though the launch of the portal was programmed on October 25, coinciding with auspicious Vijaya Dasami, it had to be deferred by a few days as inclement weather conditions had impacted the progress of putting in place online network for the smooth functioning of Dharani. Problems on account of the network were visible during the trial run of the portal in the last few days when the Revenue officials faced technical glitches due to slow broadband services.

Concerns were expressed by the staff, who attended the training courses, over the speed and network connectivity related issues. While there were complaints that the tahsildars could not log on to the network despite repeated attempts from some places, those who managed to login complained that they could not upload any documents.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has assured that he would take the responsibility of ensuring the required speed and bandwidth of the network so that there is no scope for complaints in that direction. On the technological front, the government has taken steps to ensure that data uploaded on the portal is protected.

Servers are, accordingly, being set up at multiple locations like New Delhi or Bhubaneswar as part of effective disaster management practices and they would also act as backup mechanism to ensure that data is stored in a fool-proof manner. There are disaster recovery sites that would be part of the Dharani application combining data of registration and mutation of immovable properties in the State.

The government has initiated steps to see that experienced players were made part of supply installation and commissioning of the high speed SAN (storage area network) with capacity of 200 TB connecting different data storage devices to seven servers that would be exclusively functioning for Dharani. The portal was conceived as a one-stop solution for all land related transactions across the State and decided to make all the transactions online. This on the one hand would reduce human intervention to the maximum extent and pave the way for hassle-free, simple and transparent process for the people on the other.

Intensive hands-on training has been given to the employees at different levels on the operation of the new system. Booklets on operational guidelines have been circulated at all levels and officials concerned were given hands-on training on conducting registrations, mutations and other processes through Dharani. Concerns are also being expressed over the sudden shift to the new system without rectifying the problems encountered in the data entered in the Re-Settlement Register and other issues.