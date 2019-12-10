Chief Minister to inaugurate own campus of Telangana Horticulture University today

The own campus of the Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University (KLTSHU) is all set for inauguration on Wednesday by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The university was established with a fund of ₹ 135 crore sanctioned by Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) and the own campus of the university has come up over a sprawling 16 acres of land with a constructed plinth area of 3 lakh square feet.

The four storeyed building would accommodate administration in one floor and the other three floors would be for academic activity. Hostels for the students, guest house, an auditorium and staff quarters are also complete.

A Centre of Excellence established in about 55 acres has been attached to the university.

The foundation stone of the newly formed Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University was laid by the then Union minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh on January 7, 2016 at Mulugu.

The Horticulture University offers B.Sc. (Hons.) (Horticulture), M.Sc. (Horticulture) and Ph.D (Horticulture) degrees.

The course curriculum prescribed by the IV Deans’ Committee of Indian Council of Agricultural Research is being followed for the degree programme. Students, besides course work, will also undergo Rural Horticultural Work Experience Programme (RHWEP) and experiential learning process (ELP).

The University has two colleges offering degree and post graduation courses — College of Horticulture at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad and College of Horticulture at Mojerla in Mahabubnagar.

The University also has two Horticultural Polytechnics in rural areas to offer two year Diploma in Horticulture — Horticulture Polytechnic at Dasnapur in Adilabad district and Horticulture Polytechnic at Ramagirikhilla in Karimnagar district.

The Horticultural University, although new, is strong in research with its constituent horticultural research stations producing outstanding research results.

All India Coordinated Research projects (AICRP) are also operating at different research stations of the university. The university has 11 research stations, including Vegetable Research Station, Floriculture Research Station, Grape Research Station, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Research Station, Horticultural Research Station, Post Harvest Research Station, Fruit Research Station and Turmeric Research Station.