Chief Minister to inaugurate Jangaon Collectorate, party office next week

Panchayat Raj Minister reviews arrangements

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate the newly-constructed Collectorate at Jangaon on February 11.

He would also inaugurate the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) office there on the same day.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao visited the Collectorate and party office on Saturday and examined the arrangements. He also held a review meeting with officials. “The Chief Minister would inaugurate the Collectorate and party office on February 11. Later, he will address a public meeting,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao speaking to reporters .

State Planning Board wice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, MP Pasanuri Dayakar, MLCs P. Srinivas Reddy, T. Ravinder Rao, MLAs M. Yadagiri Reddy, T. Rajaiah, A. Ramesh, N. Narender, and Zilla Parishad chairman Sampath Reddy were present.