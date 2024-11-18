 />
Chief Minister to hand over ex-gratia payment sanction letters to families of 17 deceased Gulf migrant workers

Updated - November 18, 2024 09:13 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hand over sanction letters to the families of as many as 17 deceased Gulf migrant workers towards payment of ₹5 lakh ex-gratia each to their families at a public meeting to be held in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday.

The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹85 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of 17 Gulf migrant workers from Rajanna Sircilla district, who died while working in Gulf countries, since December 7, 2023. The ex-gratia amount will be credited directly to their bank accounts from the treasury.

“Telangana is the first State in the country to provide an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of deceased Gulf migrant workers,” the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) NRI Cell chairman B.M. Vinod Kumar said in a statement.

The Congress government has issued GO No. 205 on September 16, 2024, as part of its endeavour towards the welfare of Gulf migrant workers and their families to fulfil the promises made in the Congress manifesto for 2023 Assembly elections, he added.

In a statement, the TPCC NRI Cell convener Manda Bhim Reddy thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and others for ensuring implementation of the ‘Gulf guarantees’.

Published - November 18, 2024 09:12 pm IST

