Chief Minister to boycott NITI Aayog meeting today

August 06, 2022 19:47 IST

To protest against ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the Centre, says KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that he will boycott the meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Sunday as a mark of protest against the dictatorial attitude of the Central government in overlooking the recommendations of the body.

He told a press conference here on Saturday that it was a painful decision to stay away from the meeting but he took it out of compulsion with the belief that it will open the eyes of the Centre.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled at least two recommendations of NITI Aayog suo motu to the Prime Minister on grant of ₹24,000 crore to the Telangana government for implementing Mission Kakatiya (rejuvenating water bodies) and Mission Bhagiratha (supply of treated drinking water to every household). But, the Centre did not give even a rupee. Even a recommendation to include two districts of Telangana for funding under backward areas development programme was not conceded.

“What is the value we are giving to NITI Aayog? Is it not insulting the premier institution which was replacement for decades old Planning Commission that was the backbone for several projects in the country?” he asked

He also said NITI Aayog was conceived to transform India with the spirit of cooperative federalism led by Team India that included Chief Ministers of all States as members. Contrary to natural expectations that it will be superior than the Planning Commission, it was now reduced to a ‘name sake’ body without teeth.

The ‘imperialistic dictatorship’ of the Centre had given way for the label of cooperative federalism given to NITI Aayog. It lacked participatory policy making which imperilled future of the country. The sanctity of budgets passed by State legislatures with Central component and vetted by Planning Commission in the past was eroded.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said he had told every meeting of the NITI Aayog that the progress of States should not be curtailed with the short-sighted decisions of the Centre because "strong States made a strong nation". Unfortunately, the Centre undermined the progress of even performing States like Telangana. The NITI Aayog as well as all the Ministries lavished praise on Telangana for its outstanding performance in all sectors but the State got nothing by way of financial support.

Earlier, Mr. Rao wrote a strongly worded four-page letter to the Prime Minister explaining reasons for his decision to boycott the meeting. He also said there was no purpose to attend the meeting because the Chief Ministers hardly got a few minutes to speak.