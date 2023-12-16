Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants to make Opposition listen to facts in the House

December 16, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stated in the Assembly on Saturday that they (government/treasury benches) would not send the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members out of the House for any reason, but would make them listen to the facts with the hope to bring a transformation among them.

In his reply on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address, he said the people had given a clear verdict against the family rule in the State and sent them (BRS) to the Opposition benches. The people would send them out of the Assembly, if they failed to make amends with a sincere introspection.

Stating that he was disappointed with the BRS again he said he was hoping that the party would give other members of the party, who have enough experience, an opportunity to lead it in the Assembly, but it did not happen as the party MLAs had chosen K. Chandrasekhar Rao as their leader. Even the opportunity to speak on the Governor’s Address was given to a family member who had come there (to the Assembly) in the “management quota”, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining how autocratic the BRS leadership (regime) was, Mr. Revanth Reddy said former minister for Home Md. Mahamood Ali was not allowed inside Pragathi Bhavan once by a homeguard and the former minister for finance was sent back by the police when he went to meet the Chief Minister. He sought to know how many martyrs’ families were allowed even entry into Pragathi Bhavan in over nine years.

He accused the BRS of “selling” a Rajya Sabha seat to a person who had made over ₹400 crore money by selling COVID-19 injections in the black market. He also asked the status of cases registered during the Statehood movement on the family members of KCR and on other activists, including the unemployed youth, in 2023 compared to 2014.

Hitting out at the previous BRS regime on its “tall claims” of progress in farm sector, the Chief Minister stated that Telangana was in 25th position in the matter of farmers’ income. He asked whether the families of 1,21,965 farmers who claimed insurance claim of ₹5 lakh against the farmers’ death between August 2018 and August 2023 were not the State killings. The Chief Minister felt that a proper crop insurance cover would have benefited the farmers more than what Rythu Bima did after their death.

Further, he sought to know why the farm power connections had increased from 19 lakh in 2014 to 29 lakh in 2023 in case the BRS government had constructed projects and had given water under canals. He sought to why the previous government did not act upon the TSPSC board even after the High Court strictures on the question paper leakage issue. The Chief Minister vowed to bring equitable development, social justice, freedom and liberty with Indiramma Rajyam in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.