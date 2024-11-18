 />
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to participate in ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’ in Warangal on Tuesday

He is expected to interact with members of women self-help groups and address them

Published - November 18, 2024 09:29 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in “Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu” in Warangal on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) as part of the ongoing first anniversary celebrations of the Congress government in Telangana.

Mr. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to arrive in Hanamkonda by helicopter at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday. He will inaugurate the Kaloji Kala Kshetram and visit the art gallery, according to official sources.

The Chief Minister will then go to the Arts College grounds, where he will interact with the members of the women self-help groups at 3 p.m.

He will visit the women self-help groups’ stalls and virtually inaugurate Indira Mahila Shakti buildings at the same venue.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to distribute cheques to the members of the SHGs under Indira Mahila Shakti scheme on the occasion, before addressing the gathering.

