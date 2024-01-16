Chief Minister Revanth Reddy firm on attracting huge investments into Telangana State

January 16, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that the State Government is committed to attract huge investments to Telangana from investors abroad.

The Chief Minister kick-started the #InvestInTelangana campaign at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos in Switzerland. Accompanied by Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and the official delegation, Mr. Revanth Reddy met representatives of several major firms as part of the meeting.

The State delegation showcased the strengths of Telangana in IT, life sciences and health sectors during the meetings with companies to attract investments in the State. The Chief Minister met WEF president Borge Brende on the first day and briefed him about the investment opportunities in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets investors In Davos

He explained about the priorities of the Congress Government which took over the reins recently stressing the need for industrialists to join forces with the Government to ensure accelerated growth of the State. “The Government was committed to ensure stable development and improvement in the living standards of the people,” he said.

The meeting was followed by Mr. Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Ethiopia deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen where the road map adopted by the Congress Government for industrial development was discussed. The Telangana delegation met NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh and explained her about the emphasis laid on skill development discussed as well as the strategies that should be adopted in this direction.

Issues pertaining to skill development of engineers and graduates to ensure job creation and placements were discussed during the meeting. Earlier, NRIs accorded warm welcome to the delegation led by the Chief Minister at Zurich airport. Mr. Revanth Reddy explained about his Government’s commitment to ensure inclusive and balanced development and welcomed the participation of the NRIs in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.