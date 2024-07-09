Chief Minister Revanth assures full support in execution of NHAI projects in Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged senior officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to accelerate projects assuring full support from the State government to execute national highway projects.

During a meeting along with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and NHAI officials at his office here on Tuesday, key issues such as land acquisition were discussed.

The Chief Minister directed the immediate commencement of works on the Hyderabad-Manneguda highway and the expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, emphasising the need for coordination with the Andhra Pradesh government. In response, NHAI officials highlighted the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts to sanction the greenfield highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Chief Minister Reddy outlined his government’s plans to construct 12 radial roads between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR), along with satellite townships. He also mentioned the State’s intention to establish a dry port due to Telangana’s lack of a coastal area, stressing the importance of constructing a high-speed express highway between Hyderabad and Machilipatnam (Bandar).

Additionally, the Chief Minister urged officials to begin work on the Hyderabad-Kalwakurthy highway, noting that this would reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati by 70 km. He instructed CMO Secretary Shahnawaz Qasim to submit a weekly report on the progress of these road projects.

Meanwhile, NHAI officials raised issues related to land acquisition and other concerns pertaining to the Mancherial-Warangal-Khammam-Vijayawada (NH-163G), Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial (NH-63), Warangal-Karimnagar (NH-563), Kallakal-Gundla Pochampally six-lane highway (NH-44), and police security for the Khammam-Devarapally and Khammam-Kodad highways. NHAI member Anil Chowdary, R&B Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana and other officials attended the meeting.

