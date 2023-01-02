‘Chief Minister responsible for suicides by sarpanches’

January 02, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lok Sabha member and former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was responsible for the suicides by sarpanches and he cheated them by diverting the funds for panchayats without their knowledge.

In a release here on Monday, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that the Chief Minister release a white paper on the pending funds and bills for panchayats. “The Centre has released funds under 11th Finance Commission to panchayats. As much as ₹ 35,000 crore intended for the use by panchayats was diverted by the State government for other purposes . This was done from 12,751 panchayats by using digital key,” said Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Ridiculing the claim being frequently made by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao that Telangana is the richest State and a model State, the Congress MP said that Telangana has been facing serious financial crisis as funds are not available to implement various schemes. “Even the government employees are unable to get salaries in time. Instead of following financial discipline, the government has been transferring funds from one department to other department. Misusing the digital signatures of sarpanches and upa-sarpanches was illegal and unethical. Some sarpanches had committed suicide as they could not clear their debts due to diversion of funds by the State government,” said Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT