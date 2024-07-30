Chief Minister responds positively to HCA plea for land for stadia

Hyderabad Cricket Association treasurer C.J. Srinivas has informed that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy responded positively to the association’s request to allot 25 acres of land in each district to construct full-fledged, international standard stadia.

“We have submitted a representation requesting the Chief Minister and explained to him the plans the HCA has to take cricket to the interiors of the State,” Srinivas said.

“The letter addressed by HCA President A. Jagan Mohan Rao, also requested the government to allot 100 to 120 acres of land for a new stadium in the surroundings of Hyderabad,” the HCA official said.

“As the current Uppal Stadium has a seating capacity of 37,000, fans are facing problems whenever international and IPL matches are being played. The parking lot is only for 500 vehicles, causing severe traffic problems,” Mr. Srinivas explained.

“Since, we are also having difficulty in conducting all the HCA matches and are forced to hire cricket grounds for the BCCI domestic tournaments and also the HCA League matches, we requested a site for another stadium in Hyderabad,” he said.

“The Chief Minister responded positively and suggested that 25 acres of land will be given in each district along with Hyderabad and adjoining districts for new cricket stadia,” the HCA official said.

HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao thanked the Chief Minister for his “very positive response”.

