Chief Minister invites Union Ministers for Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam

Published - September 13, 2024 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy invited Union Ministers to attend the Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam (Telangana People’s Governance Day), an event commemorating the anniversary of the arrival and establishment of democracy in Hyderabad. 

In letters addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, and Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Chief Minister expressed hope that they would grace the occasion with their presence as special guests. 

The Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam is scheduled to take place on September 17 at 10 a.m. at Public Gardens in Hyderabad.

