Chief Minister insulted Telangana martyrs: Revanth

June 23, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had insulted the Telangana martyrs at the inauguration of Telangana Martyrs Memorial by not inviting the families and thereby diluted their sacrifices.

He claimed that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will never understand the sacrifices of those families as neither he nor his family members sacrificed anything. He said leaders like Nelson Mandela, Subash Chandra Bose or Mahatma Gandhi who sacrificed for a cause had left nothing for their families while Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had amassed huge thousands of crores riding on the sacrifices of the martyrs.

He said people should think how the families of those who sacrificed lives for the cause of Telangana were in financial distress. While on the one hand the grandson of Komaram Bheem and the family members of Chakali Ilamma were facing financial hardships on the other hand Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family has amassed wealth worth thousands of crores. Even Nizam became a rich man after his family ruled Hyderabad for over 200 years but Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao turned the richest politician in just 10 years. “Where did this money come from,” he asked.

Mr. Reddy criticised the government for identifying just 528 families while more than 1,200 people sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana. He said the coming Congress government will recognise those families. He alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao wants to establish a feudal rule in Telangana promoting his son and his grandson and take Telangana back into the era of suppression and slavery.

Referring to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s appeal to people to throw Congress into the Bay of Bengal and, the TPCC president asked whether it should be thrown because it gave Telangana or for providing reservations to the downtrodden who are now living with self-respect utilising those reservations.

