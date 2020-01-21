Chief Minister indisposed

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who fell sick visited Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, to undergo a few tests on Tuesday night.

Sources said KCR had fever, cold and cough. Doctors suggested him to be taken to hospital for diagnosis tests at the hospital located a short distance from Pragati Bhavan .

A team of ten doctors including his personal physician Dr. M.V.Rao attended the Chief Minister in Emergency ward. Blood and swab samples were collected for tests. He underwent Electrocardiogram (ECG) and other scanning tests.

All due precautions were taken to weed out the possibility of missing out on detecting an infection or any medical condition. However, sources termed it as a routine check-up. He was not admitted at the hospital and was treated as an Out-Patient. The CM is reported to have left the hospital at around 10.15 p.m.