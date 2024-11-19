 />
Chief Minister inaugurates Kaloji Kalakshetram in Telangana’s cultural capital Hanamkonda

Updated - November 19, 2024 08:51 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visiting the art gallery after inaugurating Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others are also seen.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visiting the art gallery after inaugurating Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others are also seen. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Adding another jewel to the cultural crown of the historic tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the much-awaited Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multi-purpose cultural centre, in memory of the legendary poet, Kaloji Narayana Rao, popularly known as Praja Kavi (People’s poet) in Hanamkonda.

The cultural centre has been constructed as a fitting tribute to Kaloji, the freedom fighter and the people’s poet, who spearheaded several peoples’ movements and inspired the separate Telangana movement in the 1960s through his thought provoking poems.

Built on a sprawling 4.2 acres in the heart of Hanamkonda, the multi-purpose cultural centre has an auditorium with seating capacity of 1,127, an art gallery and other facilities.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visiting the art gallery after inaugurating Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visiting the art gallery after inaugurating Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The cultural centre is poised to become an iconic landmark in Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom, famous for its rich architectural heritage.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Kaloji Narayana Rao and paid rich tributes to the people’s poet.

He, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Revenue, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others, visited the art gallery at the cultural centre.

They watched a short film on the illustrious life of Kaloji Narayana Rao at the art gallery.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:50 pm IST

