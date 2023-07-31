Chief Minister has cheated even Lord Rama

July 31, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has cheated not only the people of Telangana but also Lord Rama and he is showing more interest in admitting leaders of other parties into BRS instead of addressing the problems being faced by public during the rains and floods. He said that a delegation of the Congress party would be meeting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajana on Tuesday and submit a memorandum on the prevailing conditions in the State due to recent rains and floods.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao left the people to their fate during the crisis time and has been showing more interest on admitting leaders from other parties to the BRS. Administration is being used to benefit the ruling party. The Chief Minister has not heeded to the appeal about the potential threat of floods in their respective areas made by MLAs Seethakka, P. Veeraiah, Sridhar Babu and former MLC Premsagar Rao,” said Mr. Vikramarka while speaking to reporters at CLP Office here on Monday.

The CLP leader said that they would be meeting Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan on Tuesday and submit a memorandum in this regard. “The Governor might have held a review meeting on floods by now itself. At least she should hold it now and direct officials to take the required steps. The government has failed to alert the administration despite prior warning of heavy rains and floods resulting in the death of 60 people and huge loss of assets,” said Mr. Vikramarka adding that government must accept moral responsibility for the loss of life and property.

Referring to the promises made by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in the past for the improvement of Bhadrachalam, the abode of Lord Rama, the CLP leader charged the Chief Minister with failing to keep his promises. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to release ₹100 crore to Bhadrachalam in 2016. Again last year he had announced ₹1,000 crore when floods hit that place. Nothing has transpired and floods took place this year again. As many as 69 tanks breached inundating Boranchapally village. Improper maintenance of tanks has led to the breaching,” he alleged. He has also explained how improper planning and engineering led to catastrophic situation at various places.

