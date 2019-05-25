Chief Minister gets into trouble shooting mode

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have expressed his anger at Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLAs representing Assembly segments where the party fell behind rivals and contributed to its defeat in seven Parliamentary constituencies.

Sources said Mr. Rao took up a post-mortem examination of the election results with TRS leaders from various districts and inputs from intelligence officials here on Friday. It was held in the backdrop of shocking defeat, more particularly of Mr. Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha and former Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar. The winners and losers called on him to explain their views on the results.

After Ms. Kavitha expressed her unhappiness with TRS MLAs in Nizamabad constituency, Mr. Rao is said to have voiced his displeasure too that the party lost in seven constituencies though all the Assembly segments within them were represented by the party. He noted that, except in Nizamabad (Urban) and Bodhan segments in Nizamabad constituency, the party conceded lead to the BJP in all the remaining five segments, including Balkonda which was represented by Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy.

The situation was no different in Karimnagar constituency where, except Sircilla, Husnabad and Huzurabad, the TRS was in the second place in the remaining four segments. In Karimnagar segment itself, the BJP secured a lead of 52,000 plus votes. Therefore, sources said, Mr. Rao decided to summon the MLAs and take their explanation. He had called up the losers over phone on Thursday night and asked them to take the defeat in their stride.

The TRS had commissioned several pre and post-poll surveys across constituencies which reportedly said that the party was in a winning position in all except but Secunderabad constituency. But, the results came as a rude shock to Mr. Rao and other senior leaders. Mr. Rao discussed the result in Nalgonda which went the Congress way with former MPs Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and MLAs N. Bhaskar Rao and N. Narasimhaiah for nearly a hour on Friday. Mr. Rao was also said to be upset that the TRS forfeited lead to Congress in Medchal segment within Malkajgiri constituency, represented by Minsiter C. Malla Reddy. Similarly, the TRS trailed behind BJP by nearly 15,000 votes in Sanatnagar constituency represented by another Minister T. Srinivas Yadav whose son was the party candidate.

The TRS had swept Assembly polls in two Parliamentary constituencies of erstwhile Nalgonda district but conceded defeat to Congress in both.