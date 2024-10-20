Chief Minister expresses willingness to work with ISB in achieving State’s goals  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has exhorted students of the reputed business school ISB to work with the State Government for two to three years.

The Government may not offer big salaries like the corporates do, but will give good opportunities and big challenges to those coming forward to join hands with the Government. “My government is willing to work with ISB for two to three years,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the participants of the ISB Leadership Summit here on Sunday (October 20, 2024). He exhorted youth to inculcate courage and sacrifice to become good and great leaders as they would succeed if they had courage and were ready for sacrifices. “Courage is of utmost importance for every great leader. Apart from intelligence, skill and hard work, luck is also important,” he said.

The Chief Minister wanted them not to be averse to taking risks to achieve great things. “No one will achieve success without taking risks,” he said recalling how great leaders of the country and Congress leaders sacrificed their careers, money, comforts, freedom as also their lives for the sake of the people. In this context, he wanted them to maintain direct contact with people giving equal respect to all as it would help in achieving everything if they were in contact with the people.

ISB students are Hyderabad, New India’s brand ambassadors

The Chief Minister described ISB students as brand ambassadors for Hyderabad, Telangana and New India and reiterated that his aim was to make Telangana a trillion dollar economy. Towards this end, Hyderabad should be developed as a $600 billion city. “I need ISB’s help to promote Telangana in every part of the world,” he said. The ISB students should discuss with investors, businessmen and common people about the State and Hyderabad during their visit to other places.

Mr. Reddy reiterated his assertion that he aimed to make Hyderabad compete with global cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul, not with other cities in the country. The objective behind this was to promote India and Hyderabad as the best destinations for investments. “Nothing is impossible,” he averred.

He said the State Government had established a skill university and was in the process of setting up a sports university in Gachibowli. While small countries like South Korea could win over 30 Olympic medals, with its sports university accounting to 16 of them, India could not win a single gold medal. “My goal is to win medals in the Olympics and to make Hyderabad a role model for the country,” he said.