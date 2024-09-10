Chief Minister encourages procurement of new buses

Women availing free bus travel in Telangana saved ₹2,840.71 crore so far with 83.42 crore tickets issued since the Mahalakshmi scheme was launched a day after the Congress government assumed power.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who reviewed the performance of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), was briefed by Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar that the scheme was successfully running in 7,292 buses.

In the powerpoint presentation, the Minister explained that the number of women coming to hospitals in Hyderabad from various districts has increased. The Minister also showed the articles published in the newspapers on the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Mr. Revanth Reddy asked the officials to prepare plans for the purchase of new buses to meet the growing demand for public transportation in the State. He suggested them to take into consideration the demand for bus travel and new travel routes before purchasing the buses.

The RTC officials briefed the CM about the utilization of funds from various banks, pending dues to be paid to the retired employees among others. In all, the debts accumulated by the RTC is to the tune of ₹6,332 crore.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the RTC is earning profits with the increase of occupancy rate and the reimbursement paid by the government for Mahalakshmi scheme. The CM asked the officials to conduct a study on ways and means to reduce the interest rates on loans availed from the banks and restructuring of the debts. Transport Department Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, TGRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar were among present.