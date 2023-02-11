HamberMenu
Chief Minister cheating tribals: Ravindra Naik

February 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former minister and BJP leader D. Ravindra Naik has said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been cheating farmers.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has promised to address podu land issues personally. Now he is telling that they are occupied lands. It was nothing but cheating them,” said Mr. Ravindra Naik while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Referring to the promise of Chief Minister to give pattas for 11 lakh acres of podu lands, the former minister wondered when the survey was conducted by the government. He said that there were no allocations for the promise of Girijana Bandhu.

