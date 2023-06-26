HamberMenu
Chief Minister cheated tribals on podu lands: Ramulu Naik

June 26, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLC and Congress leader Ramulu Naik has alleged that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has cheated the tribals by not distributing the podu lands as promised in the past.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has promised to give podu lands to tribals and he failed to keep his promise. Similarly, he has assured to issue pattas for podu lands to tribals in Komaram Bheem district which was also not fulfilled,” said Mr. Ramulu while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. He said the Chief Minister had been getting ready to issue only 1.5 lakh pattas whereas 4 lakh applications were pending with the government. He called upon people to grill the MLAs and Ministers when they come for visit.

The former MLC also found fault with resuming of assignment lands from farmers and handing over them to industries. He demanded that the government release a white paper on how much of assignment land was resumed by the government so far. He said that all these lands were assigned to the poor by previous governments.

Mr. Ramulu Naik also accused that so far abut 3 lakh acres of land was taken by the government after Dharani portal was introduced and those tilling the lands were being sent to jail. He promised that the Congress would stand by the farmers in their fight.

