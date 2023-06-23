Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan inaugurates LADCS offices in 17 districts

June 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Observing that right to fair and speedy trial is implicit in Article 21 of the Constitution, High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday said the offices of Legal Aid Defense Counsel System being made available in all 33 districts of the State from Friday are a means to utilise this right.

The Chief Justice (Patron-in-Chief of Telangana State Legal Services Authority), along with Justice P. Naveen Rao (Executive Chairman of TSLSA) and other judges, virtually inaugurated offices of LADCS in 17 districts of the State from the Central Hall of the High Court here. Four months ago, offices of LADCS were inaugurated in 16 districts. With the Friday’s inauguration of similar offices in the remaining 17 districts, the legal aid services would be available to the needy in all parts of the State.

“Officers of LADCS should also visit prisons and extend legal aid like filing applications for parole for persons,” the Chief Justice said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, citing a verdict of 1951 by Supreme Court, recalled that right to lawyer was a privilege then. Over the period of time the law had evolved and the apex court 27 years later in another case ruled that right to legal aid is fundamental issue, the Chief Justice noted.

Earlier legal aid was provided on ad hoc basis but the LADCS would provide the same in structured and institutionalised form. Justice P. Naveen Rao said the LADCS would cover matters related to pre-arrest, remand, trial and appellate stages in criminal matters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.