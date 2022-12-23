Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s concern helps a missing man reunite with family

December 23, 2022 04:15 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The humane approach of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan helped a missing man, who became a physical wreck due to lack of care and adequate food, reunite with his family.

G. Srinivas, who is partially mentally unsound, has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he is being medically treated and recovering. The Chief Justice had noticed the man lying on roadside near Madina in Old City while going to the High Court reportedly for past two or three days.

On Thursday, he instructed Telangana State Legal Services Authority member secretary Goverdhan Reddy to inquire about the person and provide all assistance to him. Alerted by Mr. Reddy and City Civil Court chief judge-cum-Hyderabad District Legal Services Authority chairperson Y. Renuka, officials rushed to the spot.

DLSA secretary K. Murali Mohan, assisted by his staff, personally went to the place and found Srinivas (then unidentified) starved of food and in unhygienic condition. They purchased clothes and shifted him to OGH. Doctors, who attended on him, suspected that Srinivas had suffered a fracture on leg.

Even as further inquiries were on, the authorities received information that a case of missing person was registered by Medipally police of Rachakonda about Srinivas on September 11, 2021. Alerted by the police, Srinivas’ younger brother G. Praveen turned up at the hospital. He explained that Srinivas was eldest of the three siblings and was of unsound mind.

The doctors suggested that Srinivas be kept in hospital for some more time to extend further medical treatment before being discharged.