Chief Justice of India on a 3-day visit to Hyderabad

Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana was accorded a warm welcome by the State government at Shamshabad airport on arrival from Tirumala on his first visit to the State after assuming office.

He was received by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Hima Kohli, ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, T. Srinivas Yadav, A. Indrakaran Reddy, P. Sabita Indra Reddy and Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and a few MLAs.

He was driven straight to Raj Bhavan where he was welcomed by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Justice of India is scheduled to stay in the Raj Bhavan for three days.


