Chief Electoral Officer reviews arrangements for Council poll

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj reviewed the preparedness for conducting polls on Wednesday, with all the DEOs and SP/CPs of 12 districts falling in Warangal- Khammam-Nalgonda (erstwhile) Graduate Legislative Constituency through video conference.

Speaking to Returning Officer, DEOs, SPs/CPs and other officers from his office here, the CEO also reviewed the preparatory exercise, including availability of ballot boxes and ballot papers. The district officials informed that everything was in place , including the special pens needed for the voters to mark their preferences. The CEO instructed that special care should be taken to provide amenities such as drinking water, shades etc., at all booths in view of the heat wave situation in the State. He also instructed that necessary precautions against any unseasonal rains shall also be taken during the poll process, especially during the transport of ballot papers and other polling material at required level.

Reviewing the law and order issues, he asked SPs and CPs to make required security arrangements at polling stations, distribution and reception centres, strong rooms and the transportation of polled ballots.

The conference was attended by ADGP L&O Sanjay Jain, Additional CEO D. S. Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate Tarun Joshi, Joint CEO Sarafraz Ahmed, and Deputy CEO Satyavani from Hyderabad.

