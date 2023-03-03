Chided by mother, NEET aspirant ends life

March 03, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The body of a 19-year-old girl student, who was reported missing since Wednesday morning, was found in Ramanthapur lake on Thursday evening.

According to the police, her mother reportedly reprimanded her for not focusing on studies. She left home on Wednesday and is suspected to have jumped into the lake. She had attempted suicide twice in the past, sources said.

The deceased, Gudivaina Anusha, was a second year Intermediate student, a resident of Indira Nagar area of Ramanthapur, Uppal.

“Inquiries revealed that she was preparing for NEET for the last two months and was reportedly chided by her mother for not focusing on studies,” said the police.

The body was retrieved from the lake and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and a probe launched.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.)