Chhota Bheem in Singapore

HYDERABAD

16 July 2021 20:47 IST

STB joins hands with Voot Kids and Green Gold Animation

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in association with Voot Kids and Green Gold Animation has announced the launch of Chhota Bheem - Adventures in Singapore, a seven special stories’ feature set in various locations across Singapore.

The series is aimed at taking Indian audiences on a virtual adventure in Singapore with iconic Indian comic character Chhota Bheem. It would bring the destination closer to audiences in an innovative format engaging families and children across the country who are on summer vacation or studying from home in a bid to keep them safe indoors.

Starting Saturday, the mini-series would entertain children across the country in three languages – English, Hindi and Tamil.

Advertising

Advertising

Voot Kids’ partnership with STB and Green Gold Animation would further strengthen its content library as the country’s one-stop destination for favourite characters.