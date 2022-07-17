Telangana

Chess Olympiad torch arrives in Hyderabad

Dronavalli Harika holding aloft the Chess Olympiad torch at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit:
The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD July 17, 2022 04:50 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 04:50 IST

Three-time World championship bronze medallist Dronavalli Harika received the Chess Olympiad torch at Gachibowli Stadium here in the presence of Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the first-ever torch relay for the Chess Olympiad to be held in Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) from July 28 to August 10. The torch relay will cover 75 iconic locations before reaching the final destination.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Harika, who is one of the members of the Indian squad aiming to win the gold, said she was delighted to be part of what she felt to be a grand occasion which was also attended among others by GM E. Arjun, the first Grandmaster in men’s category from Telangana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Hyderabad
Telangana
Read more...