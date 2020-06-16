Chervugattu temple to be closed for darshan

The Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy devasthanam at Chervugattu in the district, popular for devotee sleep overs during Amavasya, will remain closed for devotees in view of COVID-19 between June 19 and 22.
Ashada Amavasya, which falls on June 21, Sunday, being a significant day that witnesses several rituals, usually draws tens of thousands devotees. Coinciding with the weekend, officials estimated the devotee footfall would rise, and in accordance with COVID-19 preventive measures, it was decided to close the temple for darshans and other programmes.
The annual solar eclipse would also occur on the same day.
Nakrekal legislator Ch. Lingaiah and temple executive officer Sulochana briefed the media, and said the temple would be thrown open for all devotees June 23 onwards.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath