Chervugattu temple to be closed for darshan

The Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy devasthanam at Chervugattu in the district, popular for devotee sleep overs during Amavasya, will remain closed for devotees in view of COVID-19 between June 19 and 22.

Ashada Amavasya, which falls on June 21, Sunday, being a significant day that witnesses several rituals, usually draws tens of thousands devotees. Coinciding with the weekend, officials estimated the devotee footfall would rise, and in accordance with COVID-19 preventive measures, it was decided to close the temple for darshans and other programmes.

The annual solar eclipse would also occur on the same day.

Nakrekal legislator Ch. Lingaiah and temple executive officer Sulochana briefed the media, and said the temple would be thrown open for all devotees June 23 onwards.