Cherlapally terminal station to have country’s first 12 metre wide FoB

The country’s first 12 metre wide foot over bridge (FoB) and covered pit lines for trains maintenance in all weather conditions will be special features of the ₹430 crore fourth train terminal for the twin cities at Cherlapally fast nearing completion and expected to become operational in a month’s time.

Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy and South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain told a press conference after checking the new premises here on Sunday that save for a few minor works the station which was conceptualised in 2018 is about ‘98%’ ready.

The two FoBs will be having either lifts or escalators and the new terminal will have the capacity to handle 10 passing trains and 15 originating trains with 10 new lines plus four new platforms. There will be sleeping pods for passengers in place of a retiring room, EV charging points, energy efficient lighting, sewerage treatment plant, waiting lounge, etc., explained the General Manager.

Mr. Kishan Reddy pointed out that the new station has been built as eco-friendly with 500 affected trees translocated to other railway premises, 5,500 saplings in Medchal and other places while another 3,000 saplings were planted within the premises.

“During the last 10 years, the Modi government had been putting special focus on improving rail network in Telangana which was hitherto ‘neglected’ with large scale investments made for improving capacities as well as stations redevelopment,” said the Minister.

The ₹715 crore Secunderabad railway station modernisation, ₹429 crore for redevelopment of Hyderabad (Nampally) station and ₹530 crore rail manufacturing unit at Kazipet are all part of the process. About 346 km new lines, 340 km of doubling or tripling works, 268 road under-bridges, 40 road overbridges, 42 foot over bridges, etc., have been taken up. Tenders for the Yadadri MMTS link too have been awarded, he explained.

Mr. Kishan Reddy urged the government to immediately take up the promised development of approach roads to the station, including 80 ft roads each at Bharatnagar, Mahalakshminagar and an industrial shed.

“I am hopeful that the current Chief Minister will complete the work to improve connectivity to the station unlike the previous Chief Minister who had ignored the requests despite writing several letters,” he maintained.

Malakjgiri MP Eatala Rajender, former MLA NVSS Prabhakar and senior railway officials were present.

