Cherlapally prison superintendent rubbishes convict’s allegations of torture as false, baseless

May 17, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Allegations of torture and harassment against some officials of Cherlapally central prison made by a convict in the court of Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge of Ranga Reddy court on Tuesday have been labelled “completely false and baseless” by prison superintendent Santosh Kumar Roy.

Referring to a report published in these columns over the complaint made by convict Syed Gafoor in open court alleging that he was subjected to torture, the superintendent said the convict was a “habitual offender and hardcore drug addict”. Mr.Roy stated that Gafoor had severe ganja withdrawal symptoms due to which he was “misbehaving with prison officials, abusing them, blackmailing them by inflicting self-harm and showing absolute disregard to prisoner administration”.

During routine barrack searches on May 1, Gafoor and ‘certain other prisoners’ were found in possession of ganja, beedis and match box hidden in their private area, Mr.Roy said. He was involved in several incidents of smuggling ganja into the prison on his return from court proceedings, according to the superintendent.

Advocate D. Suresh Kumar, who volunteered to represent the convict over the alleged torture, was ‘involved in certain conflicts’ with the prison authorities while representing another under-trial prisoner, Bairi Naresh, he said. Mr. Kumar had earlier tried to implicate prison officials in false cases before Telangana High Court with similar allegations which were found be untrue, Mr.Roy said.

Inmates of Cherlapally central prison “are never manhandled or physically assaulted by the officers of staff”, he maintained.

Home Minister convenes meeting

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday held a meeting with Home Secretary Jitender, who is also in-charge of Director General of Prisons, over media reports of a prisoner’s allegations that Cherlapally central prison authorities tortured him.

The Minister elicited details about the alleged torture and discussed the issue with the Home Secretary. Mr.Mahmood Ali was informed that the convict was shifted from Brahmaputra to Mahanadi barrack in Cherlapally prison as punishment for his unruly behaviour.