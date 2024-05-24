Cherlapalli terminal station to double up as coaching facility

The upcoming ₹430 crore Cherlapalli terminal station will have an additional four high-level platforms, while the existing five platforms have also been extended to accommodate full length trains.

Two new foot-over bridges – one 12 metres wide and another six metres wide – to facilitate seamless inter-platform movement are also under construction along with a modern station building with an architectural facade, informed South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Arun Kumar Jain on Thursday.

Terminal station to double up as coaching terminal

During an inspection of the ongoing works along with his senior officials, the GM noted that the terminal station will also be doubling up as an alternate coaching terminal for the capital region for trains starting from this facility.

Facilities at the station building

The station building itself will comprise six booking counters, separate waiting halls for ladies and gentlemen, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor. Additionally, the first floor will house a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities for both ladies and gentlemen.

The design will feature spacious concourse areas and a modern elevation with illuminated facade lighting. All nine platforms will have a total of seven lifts and six escalators for facilitating passenger movement. The station also comes under the MMTS Phase II suburban train service project.

Sanathnagar station upgradation works checked

Later, Mr. Jain conducted a rear window inspection of the Cherlapalli– Moula-Ali – Ammuguda – Sanathnagar section. The Sanathnagar railway station upgradation works too were checked by him. He was accompanied by chief administrative officer (construction) Neeraj Agrawal, principal chief commercial manager Neeraj Agrawal, principal chief mechanical engineer C. Madhusudhana Rao and principal chief operations manager B. Nagya and DRM Bhartesh Kumar Jain, said a press release.

