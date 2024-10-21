Cheonggyecheon: A stream in South Korea destroyed and revived

A shallow brook created at the centre of the Seoul City in South Korea over 20 years ago has become the favourite haunt of senior citizens, youth and tourists alike.

Older persons and tourists take strolls on the lengthy promenade, and professionals from the corporate giants take a break from work to relax along the 10.9 kilometer stream.

Though now reduced to a stream of re-routed water from the Han river, the Cheonggyecheon (Cheong Gye Cheon as per the installed stone tablet) has a history.

The history of Cheonggyecheon

It had been a seasonal stream flowing from the hillocks for major portion of its life. In 17th Century, a major attempt was made to strengthen its banks and create bridges, for the purpose of storm water drainage for the city.

Eventually, industrialisation and modernisation of South Korea had turned the stream into a sewage canal, which was worsened by large number of migrant population settling on its banks. Attempts were made in mid 20th Century to get rid of what was an eyesore in the city, by pouring concrete over the water channel. In 1976, an elevated expressway built over it served the dual purpose of hiding the view and aiding the commuters.

“It was almost dry. Till about fifty years ago, there was a shantytown on the banks, but government authorities removed the wooden hutments for the express highway. No compensation was paid, as Korea was very poor then,” recalled Lee Kevin, owner of a shipping agency, who had seen the stream in its worst condition.

Restoration of the stream

In 2002, the then Mayor of Seoul Lee Myung-bak took the audacious decision of removing the expressway and restoring the stream by diverting water from the Han river, because the stream would not receive water from its natural source anymore.

A total 281 million USD were reportedly spent solely on the restoration, apart from the cost of creating social infrastructure.

Retaining walls with height ranging between six and 20 feet were constructed on both sides separating the stream from the road, and more than 30 access ways were provided, by way of steps and slopes.

A total 22 bridges exist across the channel, some reserved for pedestrians. Greenery lines both sides of the water, with artificial waterfalls and crossings created using boulders. A list of 19 corporates which helped restoration, received mention on the retaining wall, including the Aditya Birla Group.

Water diverted from the Han river flows through the stream and meets Jungnangcheon stream, a tributary that merges with Han river before it ends up in the Yellow Sea.

Multiple benefits

Though the move was meant for beautification of the metropolis, it had other simultaneous benefits, which, as per several studies, included measurable improvement in terms of biodiversity, reduction in urban island effect, and smoother flow of traffic. Further, water marks on the retaining walls indicate that the stream also serves the purpose of flood control.

The criticism

The project carried out by the Seoul Metropolitan Government was not without its share of criticism. Besides stiff opposition from the shop owners lining the stream and commuters, the restoration was reportedly criticised by environmental organisations due to its urban-centric approach rather than ecological. It also faced criticism reportedly for high costs involved in maintenance, pumping and diversion of water.

An official delegation led by ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar visited the Cheonggyecheon stream on Monday (October 21, 2024) in order to study it for replication in the Musi Riverfront Development project. Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore accompanied the team and explained the restoration effort. The delegation also visited the Mapo Resource Recovery Plant in Seoul and learnt the practices in waste processing.

(The reporter is part of an official delegation to study the river in Seoul)