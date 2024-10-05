GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennur MLA can’t escape punishment in money laundering case, says BRS leader

Mr. Suman stated that the ED had also examined Mr. Vivek in January this year and the investigation was still in progress.

Published - October 05, 2024 04:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader B. Suman speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Friday.

BRS leader B. Suman speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Friday.

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MLA from Chennur Balka Suman has said that sitting Congress MLA from the constituency G. Vivekanand cannot escape punishment in the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that the Congress Government was trying to give a clean chit to Mr. Vivek in the same case being handled by the State police as it had filed a petition in the court in August stating that it was closing the case under the “mistake of facts” category, despite the fact that the ED had mentioned clearly on November 22 last year that Mr. Vivek’s companies had transactions to the tune of ₹100 crore with a shell company to transfer money (money laundering) circuitously through it and used it for election funding.

Mr. Suman stated that the ED had also examined Mr. Vivek in January this year and the investigation was still in progress. He had filed a protest petition in the court against the State police department’s move to close the case registered by it. Mr. Suman said he would knock on the doors of the High Court and Supreme Court, if need be, so that the investigating agency would take the case to a logical conclusion.

Speaking separately, BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy said the government was also marking the houses of some poor in Huzurabad constituency. He stated that he would not allow demolition of houses of the poor in his constituency and warned that people would revolt against the administration, if they try to show any over enthusiasm as the High Court had already issued directions to follow norms in taking up any demolition work.

