Chennais Amirta makes a leap to aviation and abroad-hospitality education 

The Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions’ recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Birmingham Academy Singapore not only offers an international study opportunity but the key aspect is its hotel management course which will be a three-nation study, the Group’s chairman R. Boomee Naathan said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the students will be in the Chennai campus in the first year to get a Diploma from Birmingham Academy, they will get to study in Singapore with a paid internship of up to SGD 1,500 per month to get an advanced diploma in the second year.

The third year will see students get into a one-year degree programme at De Montfort University, United Kingdom, also supported by a paid internship.

Discussing the Group’s recent MoUs here in a media interaction on Tuesday, Mr. Naathan shared that its other globally connecting course is through University College of Aviation Malaysia (UNICAM). Students are offered undergraduate programs (B.Sc. Air Transport; B.A. Aviation; and Diploma in Aviation & Tourism Management) alongside other value-added courses through this.

He said the course offers an immersive learning atmosphere in a high-tech infrastructure simulating an international airport in the Chennai city limits. The add-on courses include personality development, personal grooming, IATA Training, spoken English and Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.