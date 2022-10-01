Chennai urban planners study ORR

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 01, 2022 21:22 IST

A team of urban planners from Chennai led by member-secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Anshul Mishra visited the office of the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, on Saturday, to study and understand the Outer Ring Road project.

They interacted with MD, HGCL, Santhosh B.M., and his team of officers, who explained the project right from conceptualisation, and construction up to its operation and maintenance.

They were told about how ORR had been planned to match the international standards, and an eight-lane access controlled expressway is envisaged with two-lane service roads on either sides, duly reserving 25 metres for future railway corridor.

Mr. Santosh elaborated on various other works taken up as part of the project such as LED lighting, drip irrigation, service road widening, and the proposed solar roofed cycling track.

