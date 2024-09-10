Chennai official team visits HMWS&SB office

A team of eight representatives from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board led by its Managing Director T.G. Vinay on Tuesday visited the Water Board office here as part of its study to learn the best practices.

Water Board chief Ashok Reddy, who welcomed the delegation, joined senior officials here to explain the range of services through a presentation. The team looked at Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board’s strategies for supplying fresh water, methods adopted in sewage management, technology utilisation, and revenue aspects.

Director (Revenue) Praveen Kumar explained the various services and the reforms taken up, including modern technology equipment and machines. The IT department explained the performance of digital monitoring, Annual Maintenance System (AMS), Safety Protocol Teams (SPT) and the apps developed for service delivery.

The officials also understood the measures employed for safety of workers, equipment provided, insurance, and the standard operating procedures.

Officials from CMWS&SB included Superintending Engineer Siva Kumar, Area Engineer Vijay Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer Madhavi and Assistant Engineer Siva Shankari.