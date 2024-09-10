GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai official team visits HMWS&SB office

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A team of eight representatives from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board led by its Managing Director T.G. Vinay on Tuesday visited the Water Board office here as part of its study to learn the best practices.

Water Board chief Ashok Reddy, who welcomed the delegation, joined senior officials here to explain the range of services through a presentation. The team looked at Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board’s strategies for supplying fresh water, methods adopted in sewage management, technology utilisation, and revenue aspects.

Director (Revenue) Praveen Kumar explained the various services and the reforms taken up, including modern technology equipment and machines. The IT department explained the performance of digital monitoring, Annual Maintenance System (AMS), Safety Protocol Teams (SPT) and the apps developed for service delivery.

The officials also understood the measures employed for safety of workers, equipment provided, insurance, and the standard operating procedures.

Officials from CMWS&SB included Superintending Engineer Siva Kumar, Area Engineer Vijay Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer Madhavi and Assistant Engineer Siva Shankari.

Published - September 10, 2024 11:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.