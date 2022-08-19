Chemistry department building inaugurated at IITH

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 19, 2022 21:32 IST

Chemistry department building was inaugurated by Professor Goverdhan Mehta, University Distinguished Professor and Dr Kallam Anji Reddy Chair, University of Hyderabad, at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) on Thursday.

Board of Governors Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, and Prof B.S. Murty, Director, were present.

The infrastructure inaugurated is part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA.

Congratulating IIT Hyderabad on the occasion, Professor Goverdhan Mehta said, We exist, thanks to molecules like ammonia, and as a chemist, we should see what, why & how systems can be adopted in chemistry to ensure a sustainable future. I urge all of you, being in this privileged place of interdisciplinary nature, to do your bit to contribute to India’s goal of being Carbon Neutral by 2070 .”

Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said, We should have an attitude to do research & publication that is result & application-oriented, aligns with the future and benefits society at large.”

Prof B. S. Murty said: “With 280 enthusiastic faculty and excellent students, IITH has been doing exceedingly well in academics, and research, which is reflected in terms of various rankings. I am delighted that the construction activity of Phase II is going well, and the Department of Chemistry has got its new building ready for occupation. I congratulate the department and wish that they grow significantly in the near future in terms of research, technology development and new academic programs.”

