ADVERTISEMENT

Chef competition to be held in Hyderabad from September 23

Published - September 21, 2024 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Hotel Management-Hyderabad will host the prestigious National Budding Professional and Chef competitions, 2024 on September 23-25 here. The event, on the eve of World Tourism Day, will bring together 21 hospitality and culinary institutes from all across the country. According to officials, the competitions promise to be a vibrant showcase of young talent, highlighting the creativity, skill and innovation of the next generation of hospitality professionals and chefs. The platform offers a unique opportunity to witness the future stars of the travel and tourism industry in action, as they are evaluated by a panel of industry veterans. More details can be had on https://www.ihmhyd.org

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US