Chef competition to be held in Hyderabad from September 23

The Institute of Hotel Management-Hyderabad will host the prestigious National Budding Professional and Chef competitions, 2024 on September 23-25 here. The event, on the eve of World Tourism Day, will bring together 21 hospitality and culinary institutes from all across the country. According to officials, the competitions promise to be a vibrant showcase of young talent, highlighting the creativity, skill and innovation of the next generation of hospitality professionals and chefs. The platform offers a unique opportunity to witness the future stars of the travel and tourism industry in action, as they are evaluated by a panel of industry veterans. More details can be had on https://www.ihmhyd.org