GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chef competition to be held in Hyderabad from September 23

Published - September 21, 2024 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Hotel Management-Hyderabad will host the prestigious National Budding Professional and Chef competitions, 2024 on September 23-25 here. The event, on the eve of World Tourism Day, will bring together 21 hospitality and culinary institutes from all across the country. According to officials, the competitions promise to be a vibrant showcase of young talent, highlighting the creativity, skill and innovation of the next generation of hospitality professionals and chefs. The platform offers a unique opportunity to witness the future stars of the travel and tourism industry in action, as they are evaluated by a panel of industry veterans. More details can be had on https://www.ihmhyd.org

Published - September 21, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.