Chef arrested for indecent exposure and public obscenity

Published - October 21, 2024 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Filmnagar Police arrested Bhuthkuri Ramesh, 34, who works as a chef at Jelly Belly Food Pvt. Ltd., on charges of indecent exposure and public obscenity. The arrest comes after two separate complaints were filed against Ramesh within a span of 24 hours.

According to the police, the first incident occurred on October 16 at around 6 p.m. The complainant, a store manager at a health and glow store, alleged that Ramesh rode up on a black scooter and parked in front of the store. “While wearing a helmet, white shirt, and black pants, Ramesh reportedly flashed himself with ‘obscene behaviour’ in full view of the female staff through the store’s transparent glass walls.

“Further investigation revealed a similar incident reported two days prior, near a bus stop by the International School in Shaikpet,” said the police. The CCTV footage from the areas helped police identify Ramesh, who was later apprehended wearing the same clothes and helmet described in the first complaint.

Upon questioning, Ramesh reportedly confessed to the acts. “He attributed his behaviour to his wife’s absence for the past six months and his pornography addiction. We examined his mobile phone, which revealed a browsing history filled with pornographic content,” added the police.

Bhuthkuri Ramesh, a native of Karimnagar district, is married with a child. His wife has reportedly been living separately for the past six months due to undisclosed reasons. The arrested accused, along with his seized mobile phone, scooter, and clothes worn during the incidents, will be presented before the court for judicial remand.

