Checkposts erected at border points

Move by Sangareddy district administration to check virus spread

The rise in COVID-19 cases has set alarm bells ringing for the district administration. In view of the situation, checkposts have been erected at border areas connecting both Karanataka and Maharashtra.

These checkpoints have been established at Mamidgi in Nyalakal mandal, Madgi in Mogudampally mandal, Karasgutti in Nagalgidda mandal and Degulvadi in Kangti mandal in coordination with the police and Revenue department.

Thermal screening is being conducted on those passing through these check posts to travel to or from the neighbouring States, including Maharashtra and Karnataka where the COVID case burden is on the higher side. If their temperature is above normal, they are being subjected to rapid antigen tests.

Though the number of vehicles passing through these check posts is high, the number of tests being conducted is very less. The reasons cited are limited staff deployed at the points and non-cooperation of travellers/ passengers. Many a time, drivers are not stopping vehicles unless there is police presence.

In all the four checkpoints in border areas, so far tests have been conducted for 363 persons and no positive case was identified. As a precautionary measure, testing was also being done at Sangareddy and Patancheru bus stands. Since January 8, tests were conducted on 93 persons at the bus stands and nine positive cases were identified.

“With the existing staff, it is not possible to conduct tests on everyone who passes through the checkpoints. We will deploy more staff shortly. In some instances, passengers are non-cooperative. Female staff are being deployed during the day and male staff at night. The drivers are not stopping vehicles if police are not present there. We have requested the police to take all necessary steps,” District Medical and Health Officer Gayatri Devi informed The Hindu.