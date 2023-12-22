- Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Ministers will participate in a day long dharna against the suspension of MPs from Parliament, organised by the Congress party along with INDIA partners.
- President Droupadi Murmu to host ‘At Home’ programme in Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad
- Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest at the Golden Jubilee of the Dr Ambedkar Educational institution
- Hyderabad City Police to release annual law and order round up-2023.
- Four persons travelling in a car died after their vehicle rammed into a lorry in the opposition direction in Hanamkonda district in the wee hours of Friday. The victims were on their way to the temple town of Vemulawada when the accident occurred.
- Two police constables of Panjagutta police station executed a daring rescue of a family trapped inside a penthouse of a five-storied building following a fire mishap on Friday morning.
