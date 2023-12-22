December 22, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Ministers will participate in a day long dharna against the suspension of MPs from Parliament, organised by the Congress party along with INDIA partners. President Droupadi Murmu to host ‘At Home’ programme in Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest at the Golden Jubilee of the Dr Ambedkar Educational institution Hyderabad City Police to release annual law and order round up-2023. Four persons travelling in a car died after their vehicle rammed into a lorry in the opposition direction in Hanamkonda district in the wee hours of Friday. The victims were on their way to the temple town of Vemulawada when the accident occurred. Two police constables of Panjagutta police station executed a daring rescue of a family trapped inside a penthouse of a five-storied building following a fire mishap on Friday morning.

Read more news from Telangana here

