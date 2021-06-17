Check dam on Munneru inaugurated

KHAMMAM

17 June 2021 19:56 IST

Water harvesting structure expected to help recharge ground water

A check dam, constructed at a cost of ₹ 7.45 crore, across the Munneru river at Prakashnagar in the town, with a storage capacity of six million cubic feet (mcft) of excess water, was inaugurated by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Thursday.

Besides conserving about two lakh cusecs of surplus water that usually flows downstream every monsoon, the water harvesting structure is expected to accrue multiple benefits such as storing a substantial quantity of floodwaters for catering to drinking water and irrigation needs besides recharging the groundwater table.

The Munneru, a tributary of Krishna River, flows across the district spanning a length of 40 km before entering into Krishna district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking after inaugurating the check dam along with Collector R. V. Karnan here on Thursday, Mr. Ajay Kumar said another check dam has been sanctioned across the Munneru river at Dhamsalapuram with an estimated outlay of ₹ 7 crore to save and store surplus water to augment drinking water supply and irrigation.

The Minister asked the officials to prepare estimates for construction of flood banks on either side of the check dam in 500 metres radius under the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits to ensure a comprehensive flood protection mechanism and develop the site into a tourist spot.

Khammam Mayor P. Neeraja, Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti, officials of the Khammam Irrigation circle, among others were present.