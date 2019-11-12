‘Check arrival of stocks from neighbouring States’

The State government has asked the district and mandal-level officials to collect and forward village-wise details of farmers who have cultivated greengram, blackgram, soyabean and redgram crops to the district offices of TS-Markfed as a measure to prevent stocks from the neighbouring States coming into Telangana for procurement purposes under price support scheme.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy and Minister for Civil Supplies G. Kamalakar conducted a video-conference from here on Monday with district officials, including district collectors, SPs, district agriculture officers and others. The Ministers instructed the officials to arrange check-posts in districts having inter-State border to prevent the agricultural produce from the neighbouring States reaching Telangana to compound further the local farmers' problems in disposing of their produce.

Central scheme

Stating that the Centre had been procuring some crops under price support scheme only 25% to 30% of the total produce, the Ministers said the Telangana government, however, had been procuring the produce till the last stocks. They cautioned the officials that agricultural produce from neighbouring States of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was likely to be smuggled into Telangana with the help of middlemen for selling it in the name of local farmers under PSS.

The village-wise details of farmers cultivating crops being procured under PSS along with certification by VROs and AEOs would allow the officials at the procurement centre to cross-check and confirm that the farmers were genuine and local. They explained about the chanes of redgram and greengram from Karnataka, redgram and paddy from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and groundnut from Andhra Pradesh being brought into Telangana for disposal under PSS denying the benefit to the local farmers.

Further, the Ministers wanted the officials to keep an eye on transactions in Alampur, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Bhainsa, Tandur, Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem and others agricultural market committee in the vicinity of the inter-state borders. They stated that of the 3,327 paddy procurement centres planned by the Civil Supplies Corporation, 670 were already opened. Of the cotton purchase centres planned by CCI in 102 AMCs and 252 ginning mills, 252 had already commenced procurement. Similarly, 10 centre for procurement of blackgram, 14 for greengram and 35 for soyabean were also opened so far and they were awaiting Centre's permission for groundnut.