Cheating cases should be filed against BRS for unfulfilled promises: Jagga Reddy

January 05, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy took objection to the ‘420 promises’ comments by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and said he would explore filing cheating cases against BRS for “unfulfilled promises in the last nine years”.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, he asked BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao to explain why the promises like Dalit Chief Minister, three acres of land to Dalits, unemployment dole of ₹3,016 for graduates, and jobs to every youngster, were not fulfilled even in nine and half years of their rule. Compensation was not paid to farmers whose lands were snatched away forcibly by the government and cases should be filed against BRS leaders for this as well.

“Now, Mr. Rama Rao and Mr. Harish Rao want the Congress to fulfil its promises in less than a month. Do they have any moral right to ask the Congress government? Let them introspect on their rule and why people rejected them,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said people know who were cheaters and that’s why they have decided to defeat the BRS government and bring the Congress back to power. To restore the confidence of people in the government, Congress has started implementing two of its promises – free bus travel for women and ₹10 lakh Aarogyasri within days of forming the government. “Women are happy with the free travel. The BRS leaders will never realise this as they don’t travel in buses. They possess and travel in the best of cars and will never understand the happiness of poor women.”

‘KCR was not in Parliament’

Dismissing KTR’s claims that only BRS would represent Telangana’s issues with commitment, he said that former BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not even in Parliament when the Telangana Bill was passed. “It is ridiculous that now they want to represent Telangana issues in Parliament. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present in the House ensuring that the Bill was passed,” he said.

Appreciating the speed of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he said that the entire Cabinet was working overtime to clear files that gathered dust under the BRS rule. “Within a month, the CM and Deputy CM met the Prime Minister and other Ministers seeking funds to the State,” he said.

