Cheating case booked against HC advocate and MIM MLA

February 17, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Detective Department of Hyderabad police registered a case against a senior High Court advocate, an MIM MLA and another person for allegedly cheating a businessman. Officials said that they assured the businessman of securing a favourable judgement in a long-standing land dispute.

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Crimes & SIT) AV Ranganath said that as per the allegation of Chintala Yadagiri, senior High Court advocate Vedula Venkataramana, MIM’s Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and one Jai Kumar took ₹7 crore from him assuring him relief from a land dispute that was pending for 18 years. The disputed land is located in Bowrampet in Medchal Malkajgiri.

“We have booked a case based on the complaint but are yet to verify the claims and allegations. A detailed enquiry is going on and no arrests will be made until we have proof,” said the official.

A case was booked under Sections 406, 420, 506, 504 of the IPC and Sections 3(2) (Va) 3(1)r of the SC/ST POA Act.