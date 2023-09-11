Cheated online, woman steals gold from in-laws, held

September 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police on Monday arrested 45-year-old Fareeda Begum, a resident of Osmanpura, on charges of breaking and entering as well as theft.

After failing to receive an online order, Fareeda mortgaged her own gold and applied for loans without her husband’s knowledge. However, fearing that he would find out about the missing gold, she broke into her in-law’s place to steal gold. The Mirchowk police nabbed her, her sister Farheen Begum (24) and their accomplice Mohammad Sameer (26) for the offence and recovered 56.570 grams of stolen gold.

“About a few months ago, Fareeda Begum ordered paper cutting/printing machines with her own savings. However, when the supplier did not send any material and asked for more money, she mortgaged her gold and arranged for the amount. ” said the police.

