ADVERTISEMENT

Cheated online, woman steals gold from in-laws, held

September 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Monday arrested 45-year-old Fareeda Begum, a resident of Osmanpura, on charges of breaking and entering as well as theft.

After failing to receive an online order, Fareeda mortgaged her own gold and applied for loans without her husband’s knowledge. However, fearing that he would find out about the missing gold, she broke into her in-law’s place to steal gold. The Mirchowk police nabbed her, her sister Farheen Begum (24) and their accomplice Mohammad Sameer (26) for the offence and recovered 56.570 grams of stolen gold.

“About a few months ago, Fareeda Begum ordered paper cutting/printing machines with her own savings. However, when the supplier did not send any material and asked for more money, she mortgaged her gold and arranged for the amount. ” said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US