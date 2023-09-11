HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Cheated online, woman steals gold from in-laws, held

September 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Monday arrested 45-year-old Fareeda Begum, a resident of Osmanpura, on charges of breaking and entering as well as theft.

After failing to receive an online order, Fareeda mortgaged her own gold and applied for loans without her husband’s knowledge. However, fearing that he would find out about the missing gold, she broke into her in-law’s place to steal gold. The Mirchowk police nabbed her, her sister Farheen Begum (24) and their accomplice Mohammad Sameer (26) for the offence and recovered 56.570 grams of stolen gold.

“About a few months ago, Fareeda Begum ordered paper cutting/printing machines with her own savings. However, when the supplier did not send any material and asked for more money, she mortgaged her gold and arranged for the amount. ” said the police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.