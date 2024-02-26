Chattisgarh CM connects with Telangana’s tribal heartland, highlights shared heritage

February 26, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

BJP is a cadre-based party in which an ordinary party functionary from a tribal community can become the chief minister like me, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

It is a matter of pride that President Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post, he added while addressing the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Telangana’s famous temple town of Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister arrived in the temple town by helicopter to a rousing welcome from BJP local leaders amid tight security arrangements on Sunday afternoon.

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam, Mr.Vishnu Deo Sai tried to strike a chord with the local people by referring to the rich tribal cultural heritage of both Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

“Telangana’s Bhadrachalam is the sacred abode of Lord Sitarama, and the famous temple of Kaushalaya (mother of Lord Rama) is in Chhattisgarh,” he noted.

He said, “Chhattisgarh came into being a few years before Telangana. The successive BJP governments steered Chhattisgarh on the path of progress by following inclusive growth, and pro-farmer and pro-poor policies.”

“However, the State’s development had come to a standstill during the previous Congress government in the last five years. The people of Chhattisgarh gave a decisive mandate to the BJP in 2023 Assembly elections by reposing faith in Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre inspired by its policy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas,” he added.